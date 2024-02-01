Cllr says need for traffic calming measures along death-trap road in Cordal

A road in Cordal is a death-trap and traffic calming measures need to be introduced in a bid to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling through the village.

That’s according to Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly.

He raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly has called on the council to introduce traffic calming ramps in Cordal village on the L-2032.

He says other speed reduction measures seem to have failed at this location; he says he’s spent his councillor allocations on signs in this area urging people to slow down, which he says are being ignored.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated a speed survey was completed on the L-2032 in June 2020.

It says the results of this will be used to endorse an application for funding, should a suitable funding source be identified, to undertake appropriate traffic calming measures along this road.

It says it’s a matter for Gardaí to enforce speed limits and any reports of speeding vehicles should be directed to the Gardaí in the first instance; the council adds it continues to work with Gardaí to ensure compliance with speed limits.

Cllr Farrelly says the answer to his motion is outdated, adding a survey completed in 2020 is no good in 2024.

He says traffic has doubled, if not trebled in this area in recent years as a result of an increase in employment nearby.

Cllr Farrelly says this road is a death-trap and is calling on the council to conduct another traffic survey in the area, given the increase in the volume of traffic since the last survey was undertaken.