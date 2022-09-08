Advertisement
Cllr says lack of services in Iveragh Peninsula can't provide sufficient support to Ukrainian refugees

Sep 8, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Essential services in the Iveragh Peninsula are lacking and cannot provide sufficient support to Ukrainian refugees who're coming to live in Portmagee.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty who says the current health service in the South-West is struggling to meet the needs of those already living in the region.

Cllr Moriarty says she wants to see the permanent population of the Iveragh Peninsula grow, however she believes a sudden increase in residents will minimise access to basic services.

She says she welcomes the Ukrainians but that a safe haven can't be provided for them when there are no basic services available to them.

Cllr Moriarty says she’s concerned about the impact on the current health service:

