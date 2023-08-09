Advertisement
News

Cllr says government should offer incentives to property owners to lease accommodation long-term

Aug 9, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr says government should offer incentives to property owners to lease accommodation long-term Cllr says government should offer incentives to property owners to lease accommodation long-term
Killarney Cathaoirleach Brendan Cronin elected in June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh
Share this article

The government should offer property owners tax incentives to lease accommodation long-term.

That’s according to Mayor of Killarney, Brendan Cronin who was reacting to a report - which found there are 82 times more short-term holiday lets available in Kerry, compared to long-term rentals.

Cllr Cronin says he was not surprised by the data, which shows that one eighth of all Airbnbs in Ireland are located in the county.

Advertisement

The Independent councillor believes people have a right to their property and says the punitive measures aren’t working.

Cllr Cronin believes a carrot and not stick approach in terms of incentives to property owners would help.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus