Cllr says government should offer incentives to property owners to lease accommodation long-term

The government should offer property owners tax incentives to lease accommodation long-term.

That’s according to Mayor of Killarney, Brendan Cronin who was reacting to a report - which found there are 82 times more short-term holiday lets available in Kerry, compared to long-term rentals.

Cllr Cronin says he was not surprised by the data, which shows that one eighth of all Airbnbs in Ireland are located in the county.

Advertisement

The Independent councillor believes people have a right to their property and says the punitive measures aren’t working.

Cllr Cronin believes a carrot and not stick approach in terms of incentives to property owners would help.