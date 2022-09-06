Cllr says covering for Tralee’s Square would be a game-changer

A covering for The Square in Tralee would be a game-changer for the town.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

He raised the issue again at the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

Advertisement

Cllr Johnnie Wall called on Kerry County Council to start the feasibility study relating to the covering of The Square as soon as possible.

He says a recent reception with the Roses during the festival was a prime example of how beneficial a covering would be, as it started to rain during the event.

He says the council should try and get it started as soon as possible, adding it’d be a gamechanger for the town.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it submitted the ‘Tralee Regeneration Project’ proposal under call two of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in June 2020; a feasibility study into the provision of a cover for The Square was part of this proposal.

Preliminary approval for the Tralee Regeneration Project was granted by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in September last year; the council submitted a preliminary business case in March.

The council says it’s awaiting approval from the department to proceed to the next stage, which will involve the development of a detailed project brief and procurement strategy.