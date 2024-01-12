Cllr reiterates call for submissions of interest for multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised

A Kerry County Councillor is reiterating his call for submissions of interest for the development of a multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane raised the issue again at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Last November, Cllr Finucane tabled a motion calling for the council to seek public submissions of interest for the development of the Fels Point site for a multi-purpose arena.

At the recent meeting, he once again called for the council to publicly advertise this project, stating the last time it was advertised was before the pandemic hit.