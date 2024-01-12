Advertisement
News

Cllr reiterates call for submissions of interest for multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised

Jan 12, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr reiterates call for submissions of interest for multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor is reiterating his call for submissions of interest for the development of a multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane raised the issue again at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Last November, Cllr Finucane tabled a motion calling for the council to seek public submissions of interest for the development of the Fels Point site for a multi-purpose arena.

Advertisement

At the recent meeting, he once again called for the council to publicly advertise this project, stating the last time it was advertised was before the pandemic hit.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Whole Limerick to Foynes Project set to be complete by end of 2030
Advertisement
Woman sent forward for trial in connection fatal Kenmare crash
Over 2,000 requests made for housing maintenance repairs in Tralee MD last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Irish cyclist get Omnium campaign underway this afternoon
2 Irish cards today
Three-time champion stands between Allen and Masters semi-final place
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus