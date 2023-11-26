Advertisement
Council urged to seek submissions of interest for development of multi-purpose arena in Tralee

Nov 26, 2023 14:14 By radiokerrynews
Council urged to seek submissions of interest for development of multi-purpose arena in Tralee
Jim Finucane Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The council is being urged to seek submissions of interest for the development of a multi-purpose arena in Tralee.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane brought a motion on the issue before the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Jim Finucane’s motion called for the council to seek public submissions of interest for the development of the Fels Point site for a multi-purpose arena.

In response, Kerry County Council says the Fells Point site along with other brown field sites in Tralee will be examined as part of the Tralee Municipal District Local Area Plan process to determine their optimal uses and to attract investment to the MD.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says this site should be put up for submissions of interest now as there could be someone who would be interested in it and who might offer to build this multi-purpose arena for Kerry County Council.

Cllr O’Brien says this centre wouldn’t just be for the Rose of Tralee International Festival, adding it could be used for conferences, basketball matches and lots of other events as well.

