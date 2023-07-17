Advertisement
Cllr Martin Grady formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council

Jul 17, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A new member has been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council.

Independent councillor, Martin Grady took up his seat on the council this morning.

Cllr Grady is replacing his father, former councillor Donal Grady on Kerry County Council.

Donal Grady was first elected to Killarney Town Council in 1999, and served as Mayor of the town in 2010 and 2011; before announcing his retirement in April.

Councillors and council management congratulated Cllr Martin Grady on his new role, who says it’s an honour to take the seat.

 

