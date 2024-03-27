Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae labels hospital staffing situation in Kerry as ridiculous

Staffing situations in hospitals across the county have been deemed 'absolutely ridiculous' by Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae.

Speaking at a recent municipal district meeting in Kenmare, he said there's a situation in Kerry, where if the chef in a facility falls sick, there's no one to cover and outside agencies are called in.

Kenmare Community Hospital has been without a physiotherapist for almost two years, he claimed.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae says in addition to the problem of finding extra staff, existing staff are not being replaced.

He says there's a perfect facility in Kenmare, but it is absolutely useless if there aren't staff to maintain it.