Advertisement
News

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae labels hospital staffing situation in Kerry as ridiculous

Mar 27, 2024 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae labels hospital staffing situation in Kerry as ridiculous
Share this article

Staffing situations in hospitals across the county have been deemed 'absolutely ridiculous' by Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae.

Speaking at a recent municipal district meeting in Kenmare, he said there's a situation in Kerry, where if the chef in a facility falls sick, there's no one to cover and outside agencies are called in.

Kenmare Community Hospital has been without a physiotherapist for almost two years, he claimed.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae says in addition to the problem of finding extra staff, existing staff are not being replaced.

He says there's a perfect facility in Kenmare, but it is absolutely useless if there aren't staff to maintain it.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €2.4m allocated for roads in Killarney and East Kerry
Advertisement
Council warns sleet and snow showers could cause disruption as warning remains in place for Kerry
Kerry businessman charged over crystal meth seizure taking bail application to Court of Appeal
Advertisement

Recommended

Royals In Search Of New Hurling Boss Ahead Of Joe McDonagh Cup
Feeley In Good Form Ahead Of Rás Mumhan
Djokovic Parts Ways With Coach
Over €2.4m allocated for roads in Killarney and East Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus