Advertisement
News

Council to write to HSE regarding capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital

Apr 5, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Council to write to HSE regarding capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital Council to write to HSE regarding capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital
Cllr Dan McCarthy (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The council is to write to the HSE to see if Kenmare Community Hospital is operating at full capacity.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy brought the motion before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says we’ve all heard about the ongoing crisis in our hospitals and he feels the Kenmare hospital would be an ideal step-down facility, which would help free up beds in UHK.

Advertisement

Cllr Dan McCarthy wants the council to ask the HSE to open Kenmare Community Hospital to its full capacity, which he says would make a huge difference in the current crisis.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus