Council to write to HSE regarding capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital

The council is to write to the HSE to see if Kenmare Community Hospital is operating at full capacity.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy brought the motion before the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says we’ve all heard about the ongoing crisis in our hospitals and he feels the Kenmare hospital would be an ideal step-down facility, which would help free up beds in UHK.

