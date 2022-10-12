Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae steps down from Kerry Joint Policing Committee

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has stepped down as a member of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee.

The Independent councillor issued a statement this morning, saying he felt the committee's good work would be overshadowed by his membership, given recent events.

Last week, Cllr Healy-Rae failed in his attempt to have two assault convictions against him overturned at Tralee Circuit Court.

The Kilgarvan native had previously been convicted of assaulting Kieran James, in an incident in Kenmare in December of 2017.

He appealed these convictions at the circuit court last week, but they were affirmed by Judge Francis Comerford.

Cllr Healy-Rae is one of a number of Kerry County Councillors who serves as a member of the Joint Policing committee.