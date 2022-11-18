Advertisement
Cllr critical of letters sent out to Kerry County Council tenants listing changes Tenant Purchase Scheme

Nov 18, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
There’s been criticism of letters sent out to Kerry County Council tenants listing changes to rules regarding the criteria under which council tenants may purchase their homes.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says he’s unhappy with the changes to the Tenant (Incremental) Purchase Scheme.

Council tenants who qualify for this scheme can buy their homes at a discounted rate from the local authority.

The period of time tenants are required to be in receipt of social housing support, to be considered eligible under the scheme, has been increased from one to ten years.

Cllr Cahill claims Kerry County Council has ruled out people in one-bed houses from the scheme:

Radio Kerry News has contacted Kerry County Council for comment.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

