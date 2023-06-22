Cllr brands motion seeking to change county development plan as populist

A Fianna Fáil councillor says a motion seeking to change the county development plan, by favouring young people being allowed to build on their own land, was populist.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald was speaking in relation to the motion submitted to the meeting of Kerry County Council by Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Morrell told the meeting it isn’t possible to make such a change as it’s in breach of national planning policy.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he has deep sympathy for people trying to build houses in their area, but he couldn't support something that would give false hope:

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae supported the motion.

He says Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald and the other politicians who voted against the proposal were letting down young people seeking to build in rural areas on family land.

Cllr Healy-Rae says passing this vote would only open up the discussion on the issue.

He says last year Councillor Fitzgerald voted to limit wind turbine developments in the county development plan, even though it would be inconsistent with national planning policy and therefore could not be implemented: