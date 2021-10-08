Advertisement
Cllr believes HAP isn't helping Kerry people

Oct 8, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Cllr believes HAP isn't helping Kerry people
A Kerry councillor says the Housing Assistance Payment isn't helping people in the county to find their own accommodation.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae says the income thresholds remain lower in Kerry than other counties and with ever-increasing rents, people are being priced out of the market.

Kerry County Council said the issue is entirely a matter for Government. Previously, the housing minister wrote to the council when the issue was raised stating that HAP rent limits are kept under constant review and his department is satisfied that the current limits are generally adequate.

