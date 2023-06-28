Cllr appeals to GAA and RTÉ to make Kerry game free to air

A Listowel councillor has issued a special appeal to the GAA and RTÉ to broadcast Kerry’s All-Ireland quarter-final, on free to air channels.

Mike Kennelly has described coverage of the majority of Kerry’s championship matches on GAAGO as a total disaster.

The Fine Gael councillor says the deal is alienating supporters in rural parts of the county, and is a slap in the face to GAA volunteers across Kerry.

Cllr Kennelly issued the appeal to the President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy; and the incoming GAA President, Jarlath Burns.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill, has hit out at RTÉ.

He says rural counties in Ireland are being given a raw deal by the state broadcaster, when it comes to coverage of our national sports.

Cllr Cahill says that any review of RTÉ from the hidden payments scandal, should be broadened to include a review of GAAGO.