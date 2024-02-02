Advertisement
News

Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections

Feb 2, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections
Cllr Aoife Thornton Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton will not contest the next local elections.

The Lixnaw woman was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2014.

She says she’ll remain in her role on the council until the elections take place.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton topped the poll in the 2019 local elections, receiving over 2,500 first preference votes.

She says deciding not to contest the local elections was a very difficult decision to make.

However, she says it’s for family reasons, adding it’s hard to marry life as a Kerry County Councillor and being a mother of three children.

Advertisement

During her time in Kerry County Council, Cllr Thornton served as Cathaoirleach as the Listowel Municipal District on numerous occasions.

She served on Kerry County Council for ten years; she was also put forward for convention for the General Election for Fine Gael in 2018, but she withdrew her name citing family commitments at the time.

Cllr Thornton, who is a solicitor by trade, says she’ll continue to work on behalf of her constituents until the local elections take place; they are expected to be held in early June.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Advertisement
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland
Kerry County Council propose new water activity centre in Fenit
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus