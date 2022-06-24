Advertisement
Climate Minister says offshore wind development will operate off Kerry coast before 2027

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Climate Minister says offshore wind development will operate off Kerry coast before 2027
The Minister for Climate and Transport has said offshore wind energy development will operate off the coast of Kerry before the energy crisis peaks.

Minister Eamon Ryan, who is in the county for a series of engagements, also said the idea of an urban/rural divide must be scrapped if we are to reach our climate goals.

He argued against the development of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, saying it was time to move away from fossil fuels.

The minister insisted that phase two of the national offshore plan, which includes the coast of Kerry, will happen before 2027.

 

