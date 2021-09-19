Climate campaigners occupy proposed liquified gas terminal site in North Kerry

Climate campaigners have occupied the proposed site of a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

25 campaigners from Kerry and elsewhere occupied part of a site outside Ballylongford which is the subject of a planning application for an LNG facility, and camped overnight in protest.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, lodged an application directly to An Bórd Pleanála just over two weeks ago relating to the proposed Shannon Technology and Energy Park.

The proposed development will consist of a power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty and onshore receiving facilities.

Previous planning permission was quashed by High Court order following legal action by Friends of the Irish Environment in November last year.

The climate campaigners who occupied the site say the development would lock Ireland into climate-wrecking fossil fuels for decades.

They also have concerns over the potential use of fracked gas at the site, which they say has devastating environmental impacts.

In May of this year, the Cabinet approved a policy statement, confirming a moratorium on the development of LNG import terminals, pending the completion of review of energy security supply.

Séamus Diskin of Slí Eile says the government needs to pursue more environmentally friendly options: