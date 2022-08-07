Advertisement
Climate activists stage mass trespass of proposed Shannon LNG site in North Kerry

Aug 7, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Climate activists stage mass trespass of proposed Shannon LNG site in North Kerry Climate activists stage mass trespass of proposed Shannon LNG site in North Kerry
Photograph: Michael Higgins
Over 100 climate activists staged a mass trespass of the proposed Shannon LNG terminal site in North Kerry this afternoon.

 

The occupation of the site of the proposed liquefied natural gas terminal, on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank, was organised as the culmination of the six-day climate camp which has been held in Tarbert.

Organisers say the trespass was a show of strength and warning to the company behind the proposed plant, New Fortress Energy.

 

The group entered the site at about 1pm, spelled “Frack off LNG” with their bodies for an overhead photo, and held a céilí.

 

Gardaí say they did not receive any reports of such an incident, nor they did not attend the scene, while there were no arrests.

