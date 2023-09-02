Clean Coasts calls for Kerry volunteers

Clean Coasts is calling for people in Kerry to register for the Big Beach Clean.

The Big Beach Clean is part of part of an international coastal clean-up initiative, and is scheduled to take place from the 15th to 17th of September.

In 2022 volunteers removed 42 tonnes of rubbish litter from the Irish coast and inland locations during this event.

Clean Coast is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, so it’s aiming to make this the biggest clean up yet.

To register see www.cleancoasts.org.