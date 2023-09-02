Advertisement
News

Clean Coasts calls for Kerry volunteers

Sep 2, 2023 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Clean Coasts calls for Kerry volunteers Clean Coasts calls for Kerry volunteers
Plastic bottle found during a beach clean. Clean Coasts are asking people to #BreakUpWithPlastic and to Think Before You Flush in the bathroom to prevent plastics and sewage-related litter pollution.
Share this article

Clean Coasts is calling for people in Kerry to register for the Big Beach Clean.

The Big Beach Clean is part of part of an international coastal clean-up initiative, and is scheduled to take place from the 15th to 17th of September.

In 2022 volunteers removed 42 tonnes of rubbish litter from the Irish coast and inland locations during this event.

Advertisement

Clean Coast is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, so it’s aiming to make this the biggest clean up yet.

To register see www.cleancoasts.org.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus