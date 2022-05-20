Class of 2021 to celebrate graduation awards at MTU

The Class of 2021 will celebrate their graduation awards at the Munster Technological University today.

The Conferring of Awards celebration ceremonies are taking place at the Kerry Campus from 10am to 2pm.

The ceremonies were due to take place last year but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

790 students are to celebrate receiving their parchments including 102 international students from across the globe.

President of Munster Technological University Maggie Cusack commended the graduates in their resilience and adaptability in completing their studies during a global pandemic.