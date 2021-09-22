Claims there are misconceptions around Killarney outdoor dining infrastructure

There are misconceptions around the outdoor dining infrastructure for Killarney.

That’s according to a number of Killarney MD councillors.

A meeting of Kerry County Council heard that people believe the outdoor dining infrastructure will be in private ownership; they say facilities should be spread throughout the town.

Fáilte Ireland granted funding for the scheme for Kenmare Place, Killarney and the boatyard in Dingle.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell the council would have liked to spread this scheme to numerous places, but added Dingle and Killarney fitted the criteria.

Ms Murrell added it’s a top-class scheme that will be an addition to the county’s infrastructure.