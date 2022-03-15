Claims Kerry and Shannon Estuary could be key players in offshore energy

There are calls for the government to fast-track offshore wind projects and increase its output ambition.

Both Kerry MEP Seán Kelly and Limerick Chamber have made appeals to the government, stating Kerry and the Shannon Estuary have the potential to be key players.

Limerick Chamber is calling on the government to dramatically accelerate plans and increase its ambition for floating offshore renewables.

Advertisement

This is in response to the European Commission’s plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels.

Chamber CEO Dee Ryan says the Atlantic wind resource is estimated to be up to 80GW of capacity, and this offers the opportunity to export energy.

She notes the Shannon Estuary also has natural deep sheltered waters and landbanks needed for the supply chain.

Advertisement

Ms Ryan believes the government needs to act to double its offshore wind targets, invest in supply chain infrastructure at Foynes Port, and fast-track both the new Foynes to Limerick Road, and the appointment of the Shannon Estuary taskforce.

Meanwhile, Kerry MEP is also calling for the fast-tracking of offshore wind projects which would provide a significant economic boost for the South West, particularly in Kerry.

He says, however, the current planning system isn’t fit for purpose and is hampering the development of renewable energy projects.