Claims Irish banks have shut down customer accounts of anti-migrant protestors

Aug 5, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Claims Irish banks have shut down customer accounts of anti-migrant protestors
The southern regional development officer for Muintir na Tíre claims he’s heard of people who've taken part in anti-asylum seeker protests being told their custom is no longer wanted by their bank.

Diarmuid Cronin is southern region development officer for Kerry, Limerick and Cork with Muintir na Tíre, a national voluntary organisation which promotes community development.

Mr Cronin says he’s been told of instances whereby individuals have been de-banked, similar to the claims made in the UK by Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage claims his account was shut down by Coutts because it did not agree with his political views.

Diarmuid Cronin believes recent moves by Irish banks don’t inspire confidence:

Radio Kerry News has contacted the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, the representative body for financial institutions, for comment.

