Claims hedge cutting system in Kerry frustrating public, engineers and councillors

It's being claimed the current hedge cutting system in Kerry is frustrating the public, council engineers and councillors.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell made the claim at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, when the topic of hedge cutting was raised.

Fellow councillors also voiced their frustrations.

Advertisement

Landowners are responsible for cutting hedges on their own lands, however, dangerous junctions and sections of some roads are managed by the council's hedge cutting contractor when directed.

Currently, one contractor from outside the county has the tender for hedge cutting.

Councillor O'Connell said it's frustrating dealing with a large number of complaints about hedge cutting and he favours a return to the system where the council had a number of contractors available.

Advertisement

He said overgrown hedges cause frustration for road users and landowners.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly said the council's enforcement officer is doing the best job he can, considering the guidelines around hedge cutting.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae praised the enforcement officer's work but said delays in getting grass and hedges cut were excessive; he claimed it took two months to cut grass outside Farranfore Medical Centre during the summer.

Advertisement

The council's John Breen said he'd take the comments on board.