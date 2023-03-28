Claims failed attempts made to broker peace in Listowel Writers' Week row

It’s been claimed that attempts were made to broker peace in a row over Listowel Writers’ Week.

The festival is regarded as one of Ireland’s most prestigious cultural events since its inception in 1970.

Last September, the board of Writers’ Week disbanded the volunteer committee which has been in place since the festival’s foundation.

This was on foot of a report by consultant Dermot McLaughlin which recommended a restructuring of the organisation.

The chair of the board of Listowel Writers’ Week Catherine Moylan said Mr McLaughlin advised that his recommendations were necessary to ensure the festival’s survival.

Ms Moylan said the report highlighted a negative culture within the organisation.

This is disputed by volunteer committee members who have pointed to the decision of

Colm Tóibín to resign as festival president as a result of the controversy as well as the support of 16 authors who called for the committee’s reinstatement.

Members of the volunteer committee have formed a group called the Committee of Writers’ Week.

It’s issued a statement claiming its efforts to achieve a reconciliation with the board of Listowel Writers’ Week have not been actively engaged with.

The committee says it fully engaged with Mr McLaughlin and that many committee members promoted the appointment of a professional curator, as recommended in the McLaughlin report.

The Committee of Writers’ Week says in recent weeks an independent third party scoped out the possibility of facilitating rapprochement between the committee and the board.

However, it says no meaningful progress was made and that the committee has with regret, decided to disengage from this year’s festival.

The committee says it’s a heart-breaking decision and that its members wish the very best for this year’s festival which runs from May 31st to June 4th.

Radio Kerry has contacted Listowel Writers’ Week for comment.