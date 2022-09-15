Claim lack of dedicated campervan facilities a sad reflection on Kerry

It’s a sad reflection on a tourism county like Kerry that it doesn’t have dedicated campervan facilities.

That’s according to councillors who raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, saying tourists in camper vans are of serious benefit to Kerry’s economy.

Councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue at the recent Listowel MD meeting, calling on Kerry County Council to immediately construct a camper van / motor home location in the Listowel area.

The council says its Draft County Development Plan recognises the provision of suitable camper van sites as important in the range of tourist accommodation offerings.

As part of the design and development of projects for Listowel, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund secured in 2022, appropriate locations will be assessed for feasibility of providing camper van amenities.

A national working group has been convened on policy around campervan facilities, and while MD Manager, John Kennelly said the council will engage positively with it, and see if areas are suitable, he noted the council isn’t in the hotel business, and a lot of this will be developer-led.

Ballybunion councillor Robert Beasley says camper van are of serious benefit to the economy, but no consideration is being given to them.

He said it’s a sad reflection in a tourism county like Kerry that there aren’t dedicated facilities for them.

Ballylongford councillor Michael Foley said camper vans are a regular site parked up at Carrigafoyle Castle.

He feels it’s important the council should have designated areas for them, as those holidaymakers are giving to each of the local areas they’re visiting, by using local businesses or services.