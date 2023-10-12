Claim high-speed rail would open up the west coast

Kerry County Council’s departing tourism officer says he would fully support the idea of a high-speed rail link between Dublin and Shannon Airport.

Kerry Tourism Officer John Griffin retires on Friday, having started with the council on January 9th, 1984.

He says a high-speed rail link between Dublin and Shannon would open up the west coast, and would be preferable to opening a third terminal in Dublin.

John Griffin says currently, it is an issue with how many visitors access Ireland through Dublin, rather than utilising the other entry points in Ireland.