Claim charities suffering because of bureaucracy of Charities Regulator

Charities in rural Ireland are suffering because of the bureaucracy of the Charities Regulator.

That’s according to the General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association, John Drummey, who was speaking on Stand Out with Ian O'Connell.

He feels while people want to volunteer and help local charities, they’re being put off by the volume of paperwork that goes with this.

Mr Drummey feels the amount of regulation on charities is a result of the bad actions of a few, but these are preventing a lot of charities trying to do good in their locality.