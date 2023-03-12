Citizens’ Information Service undertaking review of its service delivery across Kerry

The Citizens’ Information Service is undertaking a strategic planning process and review its service delivery across Kerry and Cork.

The information was supplied in a letter from the South Munster Citizens’ Information Service, in response to a query from Listowel MD councillors.

Councillors from the Listowel Municipal District have previously raised concerns about the area's CIS and have written to the South Munster Citizens Information Service to highlight their concerns.

In response to the councillors’ letter, the South Munster Citizens Information Service stated the Listowel centre failed a health and safety inspection.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD, Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton called for the council to send another letter to the Munster service, to show they’re interested in the process and that they want the Listowel centre to stay open.

Her call was backed by her fellow councillors, with Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry stating if the current building failed an inspection, the service should be looking at other buildings.

He says it’s a vital service and it may be lost if they don’t fight for it.