Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West heading up new all-Ireland project

Nov 17, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West heading up new all-Ireland project
The Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West, which is based at MTU Kerry, is heading up a new all-Ireland project.

BioDirect has been awarded funding by InterTrade Ireland, and aims to boost the use of bio-based products by the packaging, construction, textiles, and agriculture sectors.

Bio-based products are made from living organisms including wool and seaweed, and the bioeconomy means using renewable resources to produce food, materials, and energy.

Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West at Munster Technological University Kerry is leading this all-island project along with the Irish Nutrient Sustainability Platform at Queen’s University Belfast.

BioDirect aims is to help find more sustainable solutions to challenges in these four sectors - packaging, construction, textiles, and agriculture.

Senior researcher and project manager at the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West, Stephen Barry-Hannon says it also aims to boost awareness of and develop the bioeconomy.

