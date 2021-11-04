Christmas in Killarney festival returning this year

The Christmas in Killarney festival will return this year.

Four street parades will take place, beginning on November 27th at 6pm; parades will also take place on December 4th, 11th and 18th.

It will take a new route this year, from Fitzgerald Stadium travelling along Lewis Road, on to College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street.

Advertisement

Organisers says strict COVID-19 protocols will apply and those attending are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Plans are also being made for a Santa's Grotto experience and the Dine in Killarney Christmas experience programme is also being finalised.