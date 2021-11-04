Advertisement
News

Christmas in Killarney festival returning this year

Nov 4, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Christmas in Killarney festival returning this year Christmas in Killarney festival returning this year
Share this article

The Christmas in Killarney festival will return this year.

Four street parades will take place, beginning on November 27th at 6pm; parades will also take place on December 4th, 11th and 18th.

It will take a new route this year, from Fitzgerald Stadium travelling along Lewis Road, on to College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street.

Advertisement

Organisers says strict COVID-19 protocols will apply and those attending are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Plans are also being made for a Santa's Grotto experience and the Dine in Killarney Christmas experience programme is also being finalised.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus