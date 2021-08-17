Advertisement
News

Choice-based social housing letting system due in quarter three

Aug 17, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Choice-based social housing letting system due in quarter three Choice-based social housing letting system due in quarter three
Share this article

Kerry County Council says it expects to launch a choice-based letting system for social housing in the third quarter of this year.

The online system, being developed with a company called Open Sky, will allow housing applicants view council houses on offer and indicate if they want to be considered for them.

At the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said a commitment was given for the system to be in place in the first quarter.

Advertisement

The meeting heard the development has been delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the HSE cyber-attack.

The council said the system must be robust enough to deal with any potential hack and GDPR issues must also be resolved.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus