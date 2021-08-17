Choice-based social housing letting system due in quarter three

Kerry County Council says it expects to launch a choice-based letting system for social housing in the third quarter of this year.

The online system, being developed with a company called Open Sky, will allow housing applicants view council houses on offer and indicate if they want to be considered for them.

At the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said a commitment was given for the system to be in place in the first quarter.

The meeting heard the development has been delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the HSE cyber-attack.

The council said the system must be robust enough to deal with any potential hack and GDPR issues must also be resolved.