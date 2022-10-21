Advertisement
Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss meeting in Killarney

Oct 21, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
The Children and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss is meeting in Killarney this weekend.

It brings together 35 randomly selected members from across Ireland aged between seven and 17.

Their aim is to explore, discuss, and create recommendations on how to protect and restore biodiversity, and they’re holding an assembly in Killarney House and Gardens this weekend.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan will visit Killarney to attend the assembly.

Kerry Green Party representative, Diarmaid Griffin says the views of children on the future of nature are welcome, as decisions made now will affect the next generation.

 

