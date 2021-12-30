Changes to advice for COVID-19 testing and self-isolation periods

The Minister of Health has issued new advice for those showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says due to the huge numbers now testing positive for the virus, those who're aged 4 - 39 and who're showing symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately, as already recommended, but that they should undertake regular antigen tests rather than booking a PCR test.

Anyone aged 4 -39 who tests positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen/lateral flow test should then seek a PCR test. Those with repeated ‘not detected’ antigen tests should continue to self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved.

Minister Donnelly said: “Antigen testing for those aged 4-39 years, who do not have an underlying condition will be provided using the model currently in place within the HSE - home delivery from a central distribution point. The HSE has advised that arrangements to provide for distribution of antigen tests can be operationalised from next Monday, January 3rd."

He added: "In the meantime, if antigen tests are available to you and you display symptoms of COVID-19, you can use antigen tests as directed as an alternative to PCR testing."

Children aged 0- 3 and those aged 40 and over who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek a PCR test as soon as they display such symptoms.

Symptomatic healthcare workers should continue to seek a PCR test.

As already advised, those, of any age, who have an underlying condition which puts them at higher risk of severe disease or anyone who has a clinical concern should contact their GP.

Changes to isolation period for those diagnosed with COVID-19

This advice has now changed to allow for those who have received boosters, either through receiving 3 vaccine doses or through a combination of primary vaccination and recent infection, and those who have not, as follows:

Those aged 13 years and older who are at least 7 days post-booster vaccination or those who have completed their primary vaccination course and have had COVID-19 infection within the previous 3 months, should self-isolate for a minimum of 7 days from the start of symptoms (or the date of their first positive test if asymptomatic). They may exit self-isolation after seven days only if symptoms have substantially or fully cleared up for the final two of those 7 days.

Those exiting isolation after seven days (from days 8 to 10 post-onset of symptoms) should:

limit to the greatest extent possible close contact with other people outside their household.

wear a face mask in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and where they are in close contact with other people.

take an antigen test before entering crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and prior to having close contact with other people from outside their household.

avoid contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with COVID-19.

work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.

adhere to all other basic public health protective measures.

All others aged 13 years and older who receive a positive PCR test result should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms. They should exit after 10 days only if the symptoms have substantially or fully cleared up for the final 2 of those 10 days.

https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/27bb7-minister-donnelly-issues-updates-to-irelands-public-health-response-to-the-covid-19-pandemic/

Current isolation requirements for young children (those aged 0-12 years) diagnosed with COVID-19 remain in place.

Isolation quick guide under 13s