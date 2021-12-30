Changes to advice for COVID-19 testing and self-isolation periods

The Minister of Health has issued new advice for those showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Minister Stephen Donnelly says due to the huge numbers now testing positive for the virus, those who're aged 4 - 39 and who're showing symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately, as already recommended, but that they should undertake regular antigen tests rather than booking a PCR test.
Anyone aged 4 -39 who tests positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen/lateral flow test should then seek a PCR test. Those with repeated ‘not detected’ antigen tests should continue to self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved.
Minister Donnelly said: “Antigen testing for those aged 4-39 years, who do not have an underlying condition will be provided using the model currently in place within the HSE - home delivery from a central distribution point. The HSE has advised that arrangements to provide for distribution of antigen tests can be operationalised from next Monday, January 3rd."
He added: "In the meantime, if antigen tests are available to you and you display symptoms of COVID-19, you can use antigen tests as directed as an alternative to PCR testing."
Children aged 0- 3 and those aged 40 and over who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek a PCR test as soon as they display such symptoms.
Symptomatic healthcare workers should continue to seek a PCR test.
As already advised, those, of any age, who have an underlying condition which puts them at higher risk of severe disease or anyone who has a clinical concern should contact their GP.
Changes to isolation period for those diagnosed with COVID-19
This advice has now changed to allow for those who have received boosters, either through receiving 3 vaccine doses or through a combination of primary vaccination and recent infection, and those who have not, as follows:
Those aged 13 years and older who are at least 7 days post-booster vaccination or those who have completed their primary vaccination course and have had COVID-19 infection within the previous 3 months, should self-isolate for a minimum of 7 days from the start of symptoms (or the date of their first positive test if asymptomatic). They may exit self-isolation after seven days only if symptoms have substantially or fully cleared up for the final two of those 7 days.
Those exiting isolation after seven days (from days 8 to 10 post-onset of symptoms) should:
- limit to the greatest extent possible close contact with other people outside their household.
- wear a face mask in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and where they are in close contact with other people.
- take an antigen test before entering crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and prior to having close contact with other people from outside their household.
- avoid contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with COVID-19.
- work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.
- adhere to all other basic public health protective measures.
All others aged 13 years and older who receive a positive PCR test result should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms. They should exit after 10 days only if the symptoms have substantially or fully cleared up for the final 2 of those 10 days.
https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/27bb7-minister-donnelly-issues-updates-to-irelands-public-health-response-to-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Current isolation requirements for young children (those aged 0-12 years) diagnosed with COVID-19 remain in place.
Isolation quick guide under 13s