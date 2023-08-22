Advertisement
Chamber Alliance mid year report shows record year for Castleisland

Aug 22, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
It’s been a record year for businesses and services in Castleisland.

That’s according to the mid year report from the Castleisland Chamber Alliance.

It says the past twelve months has seen huge investment into businesses throughout the town, while the population in the area has also grown.

The report details major expansions and upgrades to enterprises in Castleisland and earmarks the potential impacts of the incoming NCT centre.

The Chamber Alliance says continued and upcoming investment into the region, show the towns upward trajectory and potential as a market hub.

