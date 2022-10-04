Advertisement
Chair of MTU Governing Body appeals to investors and builders to fund on campus accommodation

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
The Chair of the Governing Body of MTU is directly appealing to investors and builders to fund on campus accommodation.

Jimmy Deenihan says they’re looking at all options when it comes to creating student accommodation in both Tralee and Cork.

He says private funding was used in the development of the Kerry Sports Academy, and suggests this could be an option for MTU for developing on campus accommodation.

He was speaking after the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he’d welcome any proposal for government funds for such a development.

Mr Jimmy Deenihan says he hopes to reach out to investors all over the world through the Kerry Ambassador Programme, adding that MTU Kerry already has a huge connection to the Middle East.

He says on campus accommodation is a major objective for his tenure as Chair of the Governing Body of MTU.

