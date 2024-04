Kerry needs to capitalise on having two national parks in the county.

That’s according to the chair of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Pat O’Leary.

It’s after the Kingdom’s second national park - Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí – was launched this week.

Mr O’Leary was responding to criticism that its designation as a national park may have negative impacts on native biodiversity.

He says giving an area such status promotes sustainable tourism.