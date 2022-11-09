Chair of HR Leader’s Forum says layoffs in tech industry represent a huge opportunity for Kerry

Layoffs in the global tech industry represent a huge opportunity for Kerry.

That’s according to Orla Coughlan, Chair of HR Leader’s Forum , with the Tech Industry Alliance.

Tech Industry Alliance recently formed, following the merger between KerrySciTech and [email protected], which saw nearly 300 businesses in the region create one of the largest member-led tech clusters in Ireland.

Ms Coughlan says job cycles within the tech sector are a trend in the industry.

She says the current job cuts are a significant opportunity to attract people to Kerry, and to build the sector here.