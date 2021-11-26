CEO of SCBI encouraging Kerry businesses effected to apply for new Brexit loan

The CEO of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland is encouraging Kerry businesses effected by Brexit to apply for a new loan.

Cara Credit Union, which has branches in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff, and Causeway, is to offer the Brexit Impact Loan Scheme.

It’s run by the State-owned Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, and will provide funds to micro businesses, small businesses, and primary producers that have been affected by Brexit.

CEO of SBCI, John Madigan, says the minimum loan value is €25,000, and the loans will have a term of up to six years.