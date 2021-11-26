Advertisement
News

CEO of SCBI encouraging Kerry businesses effected to apply for new Brexit loan

Nov 26, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrynews
CEO of SCBI encouraging Kerry businesses effected to apply for new Brexit loan CEO of SCBI encouraging Kerry businesses effected to apply for new Brexit loan
Share this article

The CEO of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland is encouraging Kerry businesses effected by Brexit to apply for a new loan.

Cara Credit Union, which has branches in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff, and Causeway, is to offer the Brexit Impact Loan Scheme.

It’s run by the State-owned Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, and will provide funds to micro businesses, small businesses, and primary producers that have been affected by Brexit.

Advertisement

CEO of SBCI, John Madigan, says the minimum loan value is €25,000, and the loans will have a term of up to six years.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus