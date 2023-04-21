CEO of ILCU says there’s an opportunity for growth of credit union movement

There’s an opportunity for the Credit Union movement to grow, now that Ulster Bank is gone.

That’s according to CEO of Irish League of Credit Unions, David Malone.

He was speaking ahead of the ILCU conference which opens in Killarney tomorrow and runs until Sunday.

Advertisement

Mr Malone says banks are moving away from communities by closing branch offices; he says credit unions have the biggest physical footprint nationally with 500 locations.

David Malone feels credit unions can provide competition to existing banks in terms of lending and providing mortgages: