Census 2022 shows traveller population in Kerry increased by 15%

Nov 1, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The population of travellers living in Kerry has risen by over 15% according to Census 2022.

The figures released by the CSO show that 7 out of every 1,000 people in the county are Irish Travellers

According to Census 2022, 1,107 Irish travellers live in Kerry, up from 960, which was recorded in Census 2016.

The figures show that the population of travellers recorded in last years census, is up just under 30% on the 2011 census, when the population recorded was 860.

Females account for 52% of the population, with 579 respondents in Census 2022, while 528 males live in the county.

The report shows almost 96% are living in permanent housing, while 4% of people are living in temporary housing units such as caravans and mobile homes.

The figures show there are 334 private households listed in Kerry, with 3.75 people per household on average.

Nationally, the number of Irish Travellers living in the state and counted in the Census was just under 33,000 (32,949), a 6% rise on Census 2016.

