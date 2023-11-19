Advertisement
Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens

Nov 19, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
CSO Census 2022 - As per Central Statistics Office twitter
87% of people who live in Kerry are Irish citizens according to Census 2022.

The figures released by the CSO, show of the over 156,000 (156,458) population in the county, almost 4,200 respondents did not state their citizenship.

According to Census 22, all citizenships made up just under 152,000 of the county’s population.

Irish citizens accounted for over 131,000 (131,742) of these.

4,198 people did not state their citizenship in the census.

Meanwhile, 215 respondents listed no citizenship in Census 2022; while 128 people were listed as multiple/ dual citizens.

Of the population usually resident and present in the state, more than 3,700 (3,783) were British citizens.

Polish citizens were the third highest residents in Kerry, at under 3,400 (3,362).

1,600 respondents in Kerry were listed as Other EU27 citizens, while African (824), and Other Asian (795), rounded off the top five citizenships in the county.

Over 500 citizens from each of Lithuania (767), Germany (558), and Croatia (527), reside in the county.

The remaining countries citizenships each made up below 1% of the population in Kerry.

These included USA, India, Romania, Spain, France, Latvia, Rest of Europe, Italy, China, Brazil, Australia, Other American, and Other countries.

2022 CENSUS CITIZENSHIP CHART

