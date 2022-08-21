Advertisement
News

Celebration of Light ceremony returns to Tralee this evening

Aug 21, 2022 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Celebration of Light ceremony returns to Tralee this evening Celebration of Light ceremony returns to Tralee this evening
Share this article

Recovery Haven’s Celebration of Light ceremony returns to Tralee this evening after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The event aims to support people who have been impacted by cancer in some way, whether in their own lives, or through someone they know.

It takes place at the Tralee Wetlands at 7pm, and will feature readings and prayers, while candles and floating lanterns will be lit and placed on the water at the Wetlands.

Advertisement

The Celebration of Light is being run in association with the Rose of Tralee, and some roses, as well as Festival CEO Anthony O’Gara, will be present, as will the Kerry Choral Union.

Marisa Reidy of the cancer support charity Recovery Haven explains the idea behind the ceremony.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus