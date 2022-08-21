Recovery Haven’s Celebration of Light ceremony returns to Tralee this evening after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The event aims to support people who have been impacted by cancer in some way, whether in their own lives, or through someone they know.

It takes place at the Tralee Wetlands at 7pm, and will feature readings and prayers, while candles and floating lanterns will be lit and placed on the water at the Wetlands.

Advertisement

The Celebration of Light is being run in association with the Rose of Tralee, and some roses, as well as Festival CEO Anthony O’Gara, will be present, as will the Kerry Choral Union.

Marisa Reidy of the cancer support charity Recovery Haven explains the idea behind the ceremony.