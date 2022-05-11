Advertisement
CCTV cameras needed to combat illegal dumping in parts of North Kerry

May 11, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
CCTV cameras must be installed as soon as possible to combat illegal dumping in parts of North Kerry.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry.

He says council staff have carried out twenty big clean-ups in O’Connell’s Avenue Listowel over the past two years; he says there are similar issues in Ballygologue.

Cllr Barry is appealing to the council to erect CCTV in these areas as soon as legislation allows.

The Sinn Féin councillor also reinforced the importance of the council carrying out spot checks, asking people how they dispose of their household rubbish.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

