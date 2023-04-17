Cathaoirleach thanks thousands who took part in County Clean Up

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has thanked the thousands of people who took part in this year’s County Clean Up.

The annual event took place on Saturday; it was organised by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Thousands of bags of litters were collected around the county.

Cathaoirleach, Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn it’d be great to harness the involvement of the public on Saturday, by getting more people to sign up with their local Tidy Towns group or start a group in their own area to collect litter more often.

Cllr Flynn also thanked KWD Recycling and their team for helping to distribute gloves and bags ahead of the Clean-Up and for arranging to dispose of the bags of rubbish collected.

