Cathaoirleach thanks thousands who took part in County Clean Up

Apr 17, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Clean-up Ambassador Colm Cooper leading out the Annual County Clean-Up Day, Kerry’s biggest annual mobilisation of community groups, tidy towns committees, sporting organisations, individual residents and families across the county. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has thanked the thousands of people who took part in this year’s County Clean Up.

The annual event took place on Saturday; it was organised by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Thousands of bags of litters were collected around the county.

Cathaoirleach, Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn it’d be great to harness the involvement of the public on Saturday, by getting more people to sign up with their local Tidy Towns group or start a group in their own area to collect litter more often.

Cllr Flynn also thanked KWD Recycling and their team for helping to distribute gloves and bags ahead of the Clean-Up and for arranging to dispose of the bags of rubbish collected.

At the 'County bounds' Noel O'Reilly KWD Recycling and crew, taking part in the Annual County Clean-Up Day, Kerry’s biggest annual mobilisation of community groups, tidy towns committees, sporting organisations, individual residents and families across the county. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Pádraig O'Donoghue, Breda Daly and Peg Coffey, from Muckross, taking part in the Annual County Clean-Up Day. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Full steam ahead...'Nora Batty', left, and her Sister 'Sheila Batty', leading out the Annual County Clean-Up Day. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
