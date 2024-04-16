Cathaoirleach thanks thousands of volunteers who took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has thanked the thousands of volunteers who took part in the County Clean-Up.

Over the past week, people collected litter from the roadsides, as well as from towns and villages around the county.

Cathaoirleach and Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says there was a major effort from Tidy Towns groups and local volunteers that took part.

The 12th annual clean-up was organised by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Noel O’Reilly of KWD Recycling says they are delighted with the turnout and the positive attitude of all the participants.