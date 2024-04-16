Advertisement
News

Cathaoirleach thanks thousands of volunteers who took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up

Apr 16, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach thanks thousands of volunteers who took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up
Pádraig O'Donoghue, Breda Daly and Peg Coffey, from Muckross, taking part in the Annual County Clean-Up Day. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Share this article

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has thanked the thousands of volunteers who took part in the County Clean-Up.

Over the past week, people collected litter from the roadsides, as well as from towns and villages around the county.

Cathaoirleach and Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says there was a major effort from Tidy Towns groups and local volunteers that took part.

Advertisement

The 12th annual clean-up was organised by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council.

Noel O’Reilly of KWD Recycling says they are delighted with the turnout and the positive attitude of all the participants.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Advertisement
IBI announces appointment of new chief executive
Over 650 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region
Advertisement

Recommended

Russian owner of Aughinish Alumina reportedly says new sanctions won’t affect operations
Planning granted for sheltered housing in Cahersiveen
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Killarney councillor wants DPP decision on investigation into alleged voting irregularities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus