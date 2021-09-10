Advertisement
News

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says St Finans building could be used for apartments

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says St Finans building could be used for apartments Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says St Finans building could be used for apartments
Share this article

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says the former St Finan’s Hospital building could be redeveloped for apartments.

The matter was discussed at the monthly MD meeting.

Kerry County Council says it has substantially agreed the purchase of a plot of land on the grounds of St Finans Hospital with the HSE to build social housing.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Marie Moloney said the council should look at acquiring the main building and renovate it for apartments as has been done at Atkins Hall in Cork; she said funding could be sourced from the Department of Housing.

She noted there were a lot of wrongs done to people in the early days of St Finans and a lot is owed to the community.

Cllr Donal Grady didn’t agree with the proposal saying it is a protected structure and the redevelopment would be too costly; he said the land should be used for social housing.

Advertisement

Cllr Brendan Cronin agreed terrible things happened at St Finans but said the building did nothing to anyone, he said the alternative would be to let it fall into disrepair.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said he believed the council were running away from the building due to the perceived cost which should be carried by the state.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said the situation shouldn’t arise where the HSE sells the building, which has limitless potential, to the private market.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus