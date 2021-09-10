Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says St Finans building could be used for apartments

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District says the former St Finan’s Hospital building could be redeveloped for apartments.

The matter was discussed at the monthly MD meeting.

Kerry County Council says it has substantially agreed the purchase of a plot of land on the grounds of St Finans Hospital with the HSE to build social housing.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Marie Moloney said the council should look at acquiring the main building and renovate it for apartments as has been done at Atkins Hall in Cork; she said funding could be sourced from the Department of Housing.

She noted there were a lot of wrongs done to people in the early days of St Finans and a lot is owed to the community.

Cllr Donal Grady didn’t agree with the proposal saying it is a protected structure and the redevelopment would be too costly; he said the land should be used for social housing.

Cllr Brendan Cronin agreed terrible things happened at St Finans but said the building did nothing to anyone, he said the alternative would be to let it fall into disrepair.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said he believed the council were running away from the building due to the perceived cost which should be carried by the state.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said the situation shouldn’t arise where the HSE sells the building, which has limitless potential, to the private market.