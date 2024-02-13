The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will sign an appeal for a lasting ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Dublin today.

He says the war is causing a humanitarian disaster, adding it has to stop.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane says it’s hard to watch the coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and see the plight of civilians.

Over 28,000 Palestinians have been killed according to the Hamas Health Ministry; 70% of which are women and children; tens of thousands more have been injured and thousands are missing.

In conjunction with the Palestinian ambassador, Cllr Finucane is inviting the Cathaoirligh of other local authorities to sign the appeal.

The petition calls for a ceasefire, the recognition of a two-state solution to the conflict, and the creation of a viable independent Palestine.

The signing will take place at the office of the Mission of the State of Palestine to Ireland in Dublin.

Cllr Jim Finucane believes he needs to do something to try and bring peace about: