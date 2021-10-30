Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District says COVID incidence is shocking

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says the incidence of COVID in the area is shocking.

In the two weeks up until October 26th, there were 1,555 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerry, including 315 in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, which now has the third highest incidence rate in the country.

Cllr Michael Cahill is appealing to all members of the public to renew their efforts in hand sanitising, mask wearing and social distancing.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says everyone must double their efforts in maintaining COVID hygiene now that some restrictions have been lifted.

Cllr Cahill added the prevalence of the virus means hospitals and frontline staff are under enormous pressure, on top of the suffering that's inflicted on victims.