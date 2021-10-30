Advertisement
News

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District says COVID incidence is shocking

Oct 30, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District says COVID incidence is shocking Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District says COVID incidence is shocking
Share this article

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says the incidence of COVID in the area is shocking.

In the two weeks up until October 26th, there were 1,555 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerry, including 315 in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, which now has the third highest incidence rate in the country.

Cllr Michael Cahill is appealing to all members of the public to renew their efforts in hand sanitising, mask wearing and social distancing.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor says everyone must double their efforts in maintaining COVID hygiene now that some restrictions have been lifted.

Cllr Cahill added the prevalence of the virus means hospitals and frontline staff are under enormous pressure, on top of the suffering that's inflicted on victims.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus