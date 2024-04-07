Advertisement
News

Catch up MMR clinics to be held in Kerry

Apr 7, 2024 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Catch up MMR clinics to be held in Kerry
Catch up clinics for anyone who has missed an MMR vaccination are to be held in Tralee next Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clinics will take place in the Kerry Vaccination Base at the Borg Commercial Park in Monavalley in Tralee from 10am to 1pm and from 2 to 4pm on Tuesday and Thursday next week and on Friday from 10am to 1.30pm.

The HSE says measles cases are on the rise and it is a highly infectious disease which can have serious complications for all ages.

The catch up clinics are aimed at key groups such as children, young adults, health and care workers and anyone born in Ireland after January 1st 1978 who may have missed an MMR vaccine.

 

